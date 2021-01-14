Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) PT Raised to $175.00

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Truist from $130.00 to $175.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Truist’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 15.49% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ZS. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $171.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zscaler from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $197.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.88.

Shares of ZS opened at $207.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 3.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -232.67 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $185.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.72. Zscaler has a 1 year low of $35.00 and a 1 year high of $214.83.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $142.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.29 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 26.69% and a negative return on equity of 24.33%. Zscaler’s revenue was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Zscaler will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Zscaler news, insider Dali Rajic sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.41, for a total value of $9,333,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 330,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,567,049.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.20, for a total transaction of $1,338,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 256,646 shares in the company, valued at $49,070,715.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 290,540 shares of company stock worth $56,071,621. 23.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Zscaler by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zscaler by 333.3% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group increased its stake in shares of Zscaler by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. 42.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

