Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO) Stock Price Up 7.4%

Shares of Zovio Inc (NASDAQ:ZVO) rose 7.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.39 and last traded at $5.37. Approximately 407,662 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 17% from the average daily volume of 347,083 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zovio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 3rd.

Get Zovio alerts:

The company has a market cap of $172.83 million, a PE ratio of -6.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.11.

Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $102.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.00 million. Zovio had a negative net margin of 5.82% and a negative return on equity of 1.19%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zovio Inc will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Zovio during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Zovio in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zovio in the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zovio in the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zovio in the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 55.99% of the company’s stock.

Zovio Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZVO)

Zovio Inc operates as an education technology services company in the United States. The company's academic institutions, Ashford University offer associate's, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in the disciplines of business, education, psychology, social sciences, and health sciences.

Featured Story: What is the balance sheet?



Receive News & Ratings for Zovio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zovio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.