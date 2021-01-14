Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Upgraded to “Buy” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, AR Network reports. They currently have $175.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $120.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Zillow Group’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.45) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ZG. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zillow Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Zillow Group from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $74.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $115.00.

Shares of ZG stock opened at $149.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 10.08 and a quick ratio of 9.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $131.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.82. Zillow Group has a 12 month low of $18.65 and a 12 month high of $154.95. The company has a market capitalization of $34.87 billion, a PE ratio of -76.47 and a beta of 1.31.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.44. The business had revenue of $656.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.25 million. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 11.54% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%. The business’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zillow Group will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Zillow Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $811,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in Zillow Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Burney Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,655,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 4,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $651,000. Institutional investors own 25.98% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile and the web in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's platform offers buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate. It also provides a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and advertising services.

