Zeusshield (ZSC) Price Down 13.4% Over Last 7 Days

Zeusshield (CURRENCY:ZSC) traded up 5.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. Zeusshield has a market cap of $173,358.57 and approximately $44,997.00 worth of Zeusshield was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Zeusshield has traded 13.4% lower against the US dollar. One Zeusshield token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.73 or 0.00042121 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00005549 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.60 or 0.00376493 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.16 or 0.00040594 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,493.29 or 0.03998610 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002680 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00013255 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002678 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Zeusshield Token Profile

Zeusshield (CRYPTO:ZSC) is a token. It launched on July 9th, 2017. Zeusshield’s total supply is 5,642,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,169,566,883 tokens. Zeusshield’s official Twitter account is @zeusshield and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zeusshield’s official website is zsc.io

Zeusshield Token Trading

Zeusshield can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeusshield directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zeusshield should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zeusshield using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

