ZeroSwap (ZEE) Reaches Market Cap of $1.31 Million

ZeroSwap (CURRENCY:ZEE) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 14th. One ZeroSwap token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0712 or 0.00000180 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, ZeroSwap has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar. ZeroSwap has a market cap of $1.31 million and $276,101.00 worth of ZeroSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002522 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000754 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 31.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.70 or 0.00032042 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.73 or 0.00105307 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.68 or 0.00059759 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $89.79 or 0.00226573 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000632 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33,417.61 or 0.84325461 BTC.

About ZeroSwap

ZeroSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,437,714 tokens. The official website for ZeroSwap is zeroswap.io

ZeroSwap Token Trading

ZeroSwap can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeroSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZeroSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZeroSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

