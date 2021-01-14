Zephyr Energy plc (ZPHR.L) (LON:ZPHR) Shares Gap Up to $0.88

Zephyr Energy plc (ZPHR.L) (LON:ZPHR) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.88, but opened at $1.03. Zephyr Energy plc (ZPHR.L) shares last traded at $1.00, with a volume of 21,579,616 shares traded.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.80. The stock has a market cap of £6.34 million and a PE ratio of 2.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Zephyr Energy plc (ZPHR.L) Company Profile (LON:ZPHR)

Zephyr Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily explores for and develops oil and gas resources in the United States. Its flagship property is the Paradox Basin, which covers an area of approximately 12,920 acres located in Utah, the United States. The company was formerly known as Rose Petroleum plc and changed its name to Zephyr Energy plc in August 2020.

