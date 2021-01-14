Zenswap Network Token (ZNT) Trading 8.4% Higher Over Last Week

Zenswap Network Token (CURRENCY:ZNT) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 14th. Zenswap Network Token has a total market capitalization of $14,336.69 and $654.00 worth of Zenswap Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Zenswap Network Token has traded up 8.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Zenswap Network Token token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.19 or 0.00041155 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00005316 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $146.88 or 0.00373359 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.11 or 0.00038398 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,554.06 or 0.03950268 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002547 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00012971 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002542 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Zenswap Network Token Profile

ZNT is a token. Zenswap Network Token’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,001,366,640 tokens. The Reddit community for Zenswap Network Token is /r/ZenswapNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zenswap Network Token’s official Twitter account is @JustOpenZen and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zenswap Network Token is www.zenswapnetwork.info

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenZen is is a semi closed decentralised distributed social network, a search engine and a storage of information, where information is being created, updated and consumed directly by the users of the system. The project aims to see content (text, audio, photo, video) is distributed between the participants of the network using a p2p (f2f) model with the technologies of a distributed storage IPFS using the ZNT token as a means of exchange, payments, voting and games. “

Zenswap Network Token Token Trading

Zenswap Network Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zenswap Network Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zenswap Network Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zenswap Network Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

