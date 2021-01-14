Zeepin Price Down 1.6% Over Last Week (ZPT)

Zeepin (CURRENCY:ZPT) traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. One Zeepin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Zeepin has a total market cap of $192,329.11 and approximately $36,951.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Zeepin has traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000782 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 40.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.45 or 0.00030651 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.02 or 0.00107086 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.57 or 0.00060397 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.58 or 0.00239738 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.76 or 0.00058221 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,079.13 or 0.85847993 BTC.

About Zeepin

Zeepin’s genesis date was January 18th, 2018. Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zeepin is www.zeepin.io . The official message board for Zeepin is medium.com/@zeepin

Buying and Selling Zeepin

Zeepin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeepin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zeepin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zeepin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

