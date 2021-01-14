Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Reaches New 1-Year High at $416.83

Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $416.83 and last traded at $416.05, with a volume of 3103 shares. The stock had previously closed at $413.79.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Zebra Technologies from $280.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Zebra Technologies from $250.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.78.
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $382.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $308.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.37 and a beta of 1.54.
In related news, SVP Michael Cho sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.22, for a total value of $191,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,092,943.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephen Edgar Williams sold 1,052 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.58, for a total value of $399,318.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,739,235.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 85,732 shares of company stock worth $30,271,308. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZBRA. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 329.0% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Zebra Technologies by 41.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. 86.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA)
Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility.
Further Reading: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?
Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.