Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Reaches New 1-Year High at $416.83

Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $416.83 and last traded at $416.05, with a volume of 3103 shares. The stock had previously closed at $413.79.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Zebra Technologies from $280.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Zebra Technologies from $250.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.78.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $382.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $308.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.37 and a beta of 1.54.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.46. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 11.41%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.43 earnings per share. Zebra Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Michael Cho sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.22, for a total value of $191,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,092,943.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephen Edgar Williams sold 1,052 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.58, for a total value of $399,318.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,739,235.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 85,732 shares of company stock worth $30,271,308. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZBRA. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 329.0% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Zebra Technologies by 41.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. 86.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility.

