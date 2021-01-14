ZBG Token (ZT) Price Hits $0.0457

ZBG Token (CURRENCY:ZT) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 14th. During the last week, ZBG Token has traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar. One ZBG Token token can now be purchased for $0.0457 or 0.00000120 BTC on major exchanges. ZBG Token has a total market cap of $12.06 million and $8.20 million worth of ZBG Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.85 or 0.00041463 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00005512 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.13 or 0.00374483 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.75 or 0.00041205 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,520.64 or 0.03978490 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002622 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00013223 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002616 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000030 BTC.

ZBG Token Profile

ZBG Token is a token. It was first traded on July 18th, 2018. ZBG Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 264,015,942 tokens. ZBG Token’s official Twitter account is @ZBGLOBLE . ZBG Token’s official message board is medium.com/@ZBGofficial

ZBG Token Token Trading

ZBG Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZBG Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZBG Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZBG Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

