Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $41.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Jeronimo Martins SGPS SA is engaged in the distribution and production of food items and fast moving consumer goods through its retail and wholesale operations in Portugal and Poland. The Company carries its operations through its distribution, manufacturing and service segments. It operates mini-hyper and hypermarkets, supermarkets and cash and carry outlets, food service platforms and also manufactures margarines, soups, savory products, ice tea and cooking oils. The Company also represents and caterers products ranging from cosmetics to chocolates, ice-creams and confectionaries. It is also engaged in the development of a chain of coffee kiosks and restaurants. Jeronimo Martins SGPS SA is headquartered in Lisbon, Portugal. “

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.00.

OTCMKTS JRONY opened at $36.38 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.82. The company has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.54. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS has a 1 year low of $29.25 and a 1 year high of $37.23.

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.66 billion. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 1.80%. Equities research analysts forecast that Jerónimo Martins, SGPS will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Jerónimo Martins, SGPS

JerÃ³nimo Martins, SGPS, SA operates in the food distribution and specialized retail sectors in Portugal, Poland, and Colombia. The company operates through Portugal Retail; Portugal Cash & Carry; Poland Retail; Colombia Retail; and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments segments. It operates 3,002 food stores under the Biedronka name; and a chain of 28 pharmacies and 245 drugstores under the Hebe banner in Poland, as well as 616 food stores under the Ara name in Colombia.

