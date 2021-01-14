Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $89.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Ingredion Incorporated is an ingredients solutions provider specializing in nature-based sweeteners, starches and nutrition ingredients. The Company serves diverse sectors in food, beverage, brewing, pharmaceuticals and other industries. Its sweetener products include dextrose, glucose, polyols, HFCS and Maltodextrin. The Company’s nutrition solutions include prebiotic fibers, resistant starch, soluble fibers and Inulin fibers. Its starch-based products include both industrial and food-grade starches. Ingredion Incorporated, formerly known as Corn Products International, Inc., is headquartered in Chicago. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ingredion from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Ingredion from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Ingredion presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $87.60.

Shares of INGR stock opened at $78.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.33. Ingredion has a 52 week low of $59.11 and a 52 week high of $99.51.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ingredion will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.50%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Ingredion by 89.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Ingredion by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Ingredion during the second quarter worth $120,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Ingredion by 16.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ingredion by 43.5% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.87% of the company’s stock.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

