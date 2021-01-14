Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Fuchs Petrolub (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) to Buy

Fuchs Petrolub (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.05% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Fuchs Petrolub SE engages in the development, production and sale of lubricants. Its operating segment consists of Europe, Asia-Pacific, Africa and North and South America. The company’s products include engine oils, motorcycle lubricants, service fluids, greases, corrosion preventives, cleaners and concrete release agents. It also provides analytical, technical, open gear and coating services. Fuchs Petrolub SE is headquartered in Mannheim, Germany. “

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a report on Friday, October 16th. UBS Group downgraded Fuchs Petrolub from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Fuchs Petrolub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fuchs Petrolub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

Shares of FUPBY stock opened at $14.41 on Tuesday. Fuchs Petrolub has a 12-month low of $7.11 and a 12-month high of $14.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.60.

Fuchs Petrolub Company Profile

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; brake fluids and radiator antifreeze products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, heat transfer, hydraulic, refrigerator, compressor, machine, textile machine, transformer, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable and adhesive lubricants.

