Zacks Investment Research Upgrades DHT (NYSE:DHT) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DHT (NYSE:DHT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $6.50 price objective on the shipping company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “DHT MARITIME INC., formerly Double Hull Tankers, Inc. operates a fleet of double-hull crude oil tankers on international routes. DHT’s modern fleet consists of three Very Large Crude Carriers, two Suezmax tankers and four Aframax tankers. DHT intends to pursue a strategy of providing shareholders with a stable and visible distribution and also position the Company to use its incremental cash flow to fund future growth opportunities. “

Get DHT alerts:

DHT has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of DHT from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on DHT from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $7.40 price objective on shares of DHT in a research note on Sunday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded DHT from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. DHT has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.38.

Shares of NYSE DHT opened at $5.80 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.38. The stock has a market cap of $855.04 million, a PE ratio of 2.86 and a beta of -0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. DHT has a 52-week low of $4.52 and a 52-week high of $8.68.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The shipping company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $117.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.30 million. DHT had a return on equity of 32.82% and a net margin of 42.24%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DHT will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DHT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $821,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in DHT by 23.2% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 254,130 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 47,823 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in DHT by 4.1% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 68,184 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 2,687 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of DHT by 90.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 98,724 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 46,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DHT during the 2nd quarter worth $79,000. Institutional investors own 52.82% of the company’s stock.

About DHT

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, Oslo, and Norway. As of March 19, 2020, it had a fleet of 27 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,360,850 deadweight tons. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DHT (DHT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.