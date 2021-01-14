Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $45.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “BanColombia is Colombia’s largest bank in terms of assets and also has the largest market participation in deposit products and loans. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CIB. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Bancolombia from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Bancolombia from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Shares of NYSE:CIB traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,939. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.93 and a 200-day moving average of $29.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.97, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.32. Bancolombia has a 12-month low of $16.27 and a 12-month high of $55.57.

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The bank reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.02). Bancolombia had a return on equity of 3.35% and a net margin of 4.78%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Bancolombia will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.3201 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 29th. This is a boost from Bancolombia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Bancolombia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.35%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CIB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bancolombia by 77.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,749,714 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,705,000 after acquiring an additional 765,929 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Bancolombia by 10.6% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,658,348 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,921,000 after purchasing an additional 254,577 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in Bancolombia in the third quarter worth approximately $4,572,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Bancolombia by 249.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 168,162 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,586,000 after purchasing an additional 120,074 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Bancolombia by 144.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 48,254 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after buying an additional 28,542 shares during the last quarter.

About Bancolombia

Bancolombia S. A. provides various banking products and services to individual and corporate customers in Colombia, Panama, Puerto Rico, El Salvador, Costa Rica, and Guatemala. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, Off Shore, and All other.

