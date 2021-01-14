Zacks Investment Research Upgrades AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) to “Hold”

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in discovering, developing and commercializing novel cancer therapeutics. Its product candidates are targeted against important mechanisms known or believed to be involved in cancer. Tivozanib, the Company’s lead product candidate, is a highly potent and selective oral inhibitor of the vascular endothelial growth factor, or VEGF, receptors 1, 2 and 3. In addition to tivozanib, AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a pipeline of monoclonal antibodies derived from Human Response Platform (HRP), a novel method of building preclinical models of human cancer, which are intended to more accurately represent cancer biology in patients. AV-299 is the Company’s next product candidate which is an antibody that binds to hepatocyte growth factor, or HGF, thereby blocking its function. AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Get AVEO Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AVEO. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. TheStreet cut shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.83.

Shares of AVEO opened at $8.02 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.42. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.23 and a twelve month high of $10.71. The stock has a market cap of $231.05 million, a PE ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.09). AVEO Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 483.99% and a negative return on equity of 103.66%. The company had revenue of $3.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 million. Analysts expect that AVEO Pharmaceuticals will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 886.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,041 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 4,530 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 56.9% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,056 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 4,736 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 61.1% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,042 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 12,530 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $75,000. 33.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes a portfolio of targeted medicines for oncology and other areas of unmet medical needs. It markets its lead candidate, tivozanib, an oral, once-daily, vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC).

Read More: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AVEO Pharmaceuticals (AVEO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AVEO Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVEO Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.