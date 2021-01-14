Zacks Investment Research Lowers Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) to Hold

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Swedish Match AB develops, manufactures, markets and sells snus and moist snuff, lights and other tobacco products principally in Scandinavia, the United States and internationally. It provides snus and pouch products, nicotine pouches, and moist snuff under the General, Göteborgs Rapé, Kaliber, Kronan, Ettan, Grov, Catch, ZYN, G.3, G.4, The Lab, Nick & Johnny, Longhorn and Timber Wolf brand names. Swedish Match AB is based in Stockholm, Sweden. “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a report on Monday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) stock opened at $37.93 on Thursday. Swedish Match AB has a 52-week low of $23.86 and a 52-week high of $41.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.05. The firm has a market cap of $12.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68.

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.09. Swedish Match AB (publ) had a net margin of 27.15% and a negative return on equity of 72.67%. The company had revenue of $496.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.50 million. Equities analysts forecast that Swedish Match AB will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Swedish Match AB (publ)

