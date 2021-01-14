Zacks Investment Research Lowers Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Physicians Realty Trust is a REIT. It is a self-managed healthcare real estate company engaged in acquiring, developing, owning and managing healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company’s principal investments will include medical office buildings, outpatient treatment facilities, acute and post-acute care hospitals, as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers. Physicians Realty Trust is based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub cut Physicians Realty Trust from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.83.

Physicians Realty Trust stock opened at $17.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. Physicians Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $11.01 and a 52-week high of $20.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.21, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.76.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.19). Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 3.37%. The firm had revenue of $109.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Physicians Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 4th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.20%. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.93%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DOC. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,438,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $509,336,000 after buying an additional 121,210 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 1.0% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 2,820,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,519,000 after acquiring an additional 28,032 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 1.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,423,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,406,000 after acquiring an additional 23,946 shares during the period. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC grew its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 2,111,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,817,000 after acquiring an additional 267,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,022,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,140,000 after purchasing an additional 194,554 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

