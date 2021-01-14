Zacks Investment Research Lowers Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It engages in the research and development of molecule drugs for the treatment of infectious diseases such as hepatitis C virus, respiratory tract infections, intravenous and oral treatments. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts. “

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ENTA. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Oppenheimer reiterated a hold rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $63.88.

Shares of ENTA opened at $46.67 on Monday. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $38.40 and a 12-month high of $59.63. The stock has a market cap of $937.09 million, a P/E ratio of -25.64 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.17.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.51). Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 29.53%. The business had revenue of $23.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.63 million. Research analysts predict that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will post -4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Paul J. Mellett sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.58, for a total transaction of $273,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,814,975.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 10.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $47,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 288.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus.

