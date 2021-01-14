Zacks Investment Research Lowers CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) to Hold

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, "CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of self storage facilities in the United States. Its self storage facilities are designed to offer storage space for residential and commercial customers. CubeSmart, formally known as U-Store-It Trust, is based in Wayne, Pennsylvania. "

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Raymond James cut CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded CubeSmart from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

CUBE stock opened at $33.90 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.04 and its 200 day moving average is $31.88. The stock has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. CubeSmart has a 1-year low of $19.61 and a 1-year high of $35.77.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $172.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.66 million. CubeSmart had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 24.83%. CubeSmart’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CubeSmart will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CubeSmart news, VP Jeffrey P. Foster sold 25,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.10, for a total value of $844,381.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 156,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,166,380.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUBE. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CubeSmart in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 48.7% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CubeSmart in the third quarter worth $119,000. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in CubeSmart in the second quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in CubeSmart by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.65% of the company’s stock.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

