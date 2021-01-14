Zacks Investment Research Lowers Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Conduent Incorporated is a business process services company. It engaged in providing business and government services to citizens, patients, customers and employees. The services rendered by the company include healthcare solutions, BPO services, learning services, digital payments, legal and compliance solutions, human resources, finance and accounting, procurement solutions and digital transformation. The company serves aerospace defence and automotive services, banking, communication and media, healthcare, industrial and energy, insurance, retail and consumer products and transportation industries. Conduent Incorporated is based in Basking Ridge, N.J. “

CNDT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Conduent from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Conduent from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.88.

Shares of CNDT stock opened at $4.67 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.84 and a 200-day moving average of $3.90. The company has a market cap of $977.37 million, a P/E ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Conduent has a one year low of $1.54 and a one year high of $5.89.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $996.25 million. Conduent had a negative net margin of 16.35% and a positive return on equity of 11.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Conduent will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Conduent during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Conduent by 332.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 18,394 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Conduent by 35.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 16,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 4,321 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Conduent by 351.0% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 23,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 18,239 shares during the period. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Conduent in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries.

