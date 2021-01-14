Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) to Hold

Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Elekta AB is a human care company engaged in developing and selling clinical solutions for the treatment of cancer and neurological diseases. It develops tools and treatment planning systems for radiation therapy, radiosurgery and brachytherapy, as well as workflow enhancing software systems across the spectrum of cancer care. The Company’s offering is divided into five areas: Neuroscience, Oncology, Software, Brachytherapy and Services. Elekta AB is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Northland Securities started coverage on Elekta AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Elekta AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, November 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Elekta AB (publ) from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Shares of EKTAY traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.39. 1,059 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,170. Elekta AB has a 52-week low of $6.25 and a 52-week high of $13.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.07. The firm has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.00 and a beta of 0.85.

About Elekta AB (publ)

Elekta AB (publ), a medical technology company, provides clinical solutions for cancer and brain disorders worldwide. The company offers radiotherapy treatment systems, such as Versa HD, a dose delivery accuracy system; Elekta Infinity, an image-guided radiation therapy (IGRT) system; and Elekta Synergy, a digital accelerator for advanced IGRT.

