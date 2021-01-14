Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company. The company’s product pipeline consist of TransCon Human Growth Hormone, TransCon Treprostinil, TransCon Insulin, TransCon Peptide and TransCon Ranibizumab, which are in different clinical stage, for the treatments of hormone deficiency, endocrinology, central nervous system disorders, infectious diseases and diabetes. Its technology includes TransCon which develop prodrug therapies. Ascendis Pharma A/S is based in Denmark. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $173.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $187.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a buy rating and a $216.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $179.00.

Shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $165.00. 2,041 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,918. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.16 and a beta of 0.77. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 1-year low of $92.00 and a 1-year high of $183.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $170.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.32.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.57) by ($0.74). The company had revenue of $3.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 55.72% and a negative net margin of 4,042.79%. Sell-side analysts predict that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -8.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 7,057 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 196.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon growth hormone, which has completed Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; TransCon parathyroid hormone which is in Phase II clinical study for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon CNP, a long-acting prodrug of C-type natriuretic peptide which is in Phase II clinical for the treatment of achondroplasia.

