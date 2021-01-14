Zacks: Brokerages Expect Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) Will Post Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) will announce earnings per share of $0.70 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Perficient’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.71 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.69. Perficient reported earnings of $0.58 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Perficient will report full-year earnings of $2.43 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.43 to $2.44. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Perficient.

Get Perficient alerts:

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. Perficient had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The company had revenue of $157.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. Perficient’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PRFT. Alliance Global Partners boosted their target price on shares of Perficient from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub cut Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Perficient from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.80.

Shares of PRFT stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $47.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 193,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,880. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 42.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.44. Perficient has a 12-month low of $18.88 and a 12-month high of $53.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.64 and a 200 day moving average of $42.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

In other news, Director David S. Lundeen sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total transaction of $289,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,778,853.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey S. Davis sold 10,000 shares of Perficient stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $470,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,290,511. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,170 shares of company stock worth $1,893,277. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Perficient by 89.9% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 42,874 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 20,291 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Perficient by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 51,027 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $2,181,000 after buying an additional 4,939 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel increased its stake in Perficient by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 20,441 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Perficient by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,251 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Perficient by 75.5% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 26,535 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 11,419 shares during the last quarter.

Perficient Company Profile

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. Its solutions include portals and collaboration, such as searchable data systems, collaborative systems for process improvement, transaction processing, unified and extended reporting, commerce, content management, and other services; and platform implementation services, including application server selection, architecture planning, installation and configuration, clustering for availability, performance assessment and issue remediation, security, and technology migrations.

Further Reading: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Perficient (PRFT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Perficient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perficient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.