Zacks: Brokerages Expect Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) to Post $0.28 EPS

Analysts expect Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) to announce $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Brown & Brown’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.24 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.29. Brown & Brown also posted earnings of $0.28 per share during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Brown & Brown will report full year earnings of $1.64 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.66. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.78. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Brown & Brown.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $674.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645.46 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 18.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share.

BRO has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Brown & Brown from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Brown & Brown from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Brown & Brown from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.89.

Brown & Brown stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $45.79. The stock had a trading volume of 5,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,003,122. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.57 and a beta of 0.66. Brown & Brown has a one year low of $30.70 and a one year high of $48.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Brown & Brown during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,149,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the third quarter valued at $10,557,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 83.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 483,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,876,000 after purchasing an additional 220,242 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 48.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 673,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,470,000 after purchasing an additional 218,549 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 303.3% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 227,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,313,000 after purchasing an additional 171,333 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

