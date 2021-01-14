Zacks: Brokerages Expect Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Brokerages expect Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) to post $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Amalgamated Bank’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.29 and the highest is $0.37. Amalgamated Bank posted earnings of $0.39 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Amalgamated Bank will report full-year earnings of $1.37 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $1.40. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.57. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Amalgamated Bank.

Get Amalgamated Bank alerts:

Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $58.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.15 million.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Amalgamated Bank from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Amalgamated Bank from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Amalgamated Bank from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amalgamated Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Amalgamated Bank from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.60.

NASDAQ AMAL traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $15.43. 1,460 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,200. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.34. Amalgamated Bank has a 52 week low of $7.90 and a 52 week high of $19.43.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in Amalgamated Bank in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Amalgamated Bank by 11.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in Amalgamated Bank in the third quarter worth $165,000. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its position in Amalgamated Bank by 1.1% in the third quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 105,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Amalgamated Bank by 102.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 14,583 shares in the last quarter.

About Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial bank and a chartered trust company in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest and interest-bearing demand accounts, savings and money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Read More: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amalgamated Bank (AMAL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amalgamated Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amalgamated Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.