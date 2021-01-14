Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $81.06 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) will report $81.06 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $83.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $75.04 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust posted sales of $379.41 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 78.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will report full year sales of $449.74 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $443.72 million to $452.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $684.20 million, with estimates ranging from $643.80 million to $724.69 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Pebblebrook Hotel Trust.

Get Pebblebrook Hotel Trust alerts:

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $76.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.19 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.84% and a negative net margin of 3.57%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 81.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PEB. Compass Point began coverage on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.50 target price for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America upgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $12.50 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.64.

In other news, CEO Jon E. Bortz acquired 22,487 shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.98 per share, with a total value of $471,777.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,368. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 295.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 29,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 21,698 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 109.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 9,382 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the second quarter valued at $387,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the second quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the second quarter valued at $125,000.

PEB stock opened at $20.93 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.05 and a beta of 1.65. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a twelve month low of $5.39 and a twelve month high of $26.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.96 and a 200-day moving average of $14.39.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.52%.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels, totaling approximately 13,200 guestrooms across 14 urban and resort markets, with a focus on the west coast gateway cities.

Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.