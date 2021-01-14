Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) to Announce $0.26 EPS

Equities analysts expect NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) to announce earnings of $0.26 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for NIC’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.29 and the lowest is $0.22. NIC posted earnings per share of $0.15 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 73.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that NIC will report full-year earnings of $1.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.05. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.08. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for NIC.

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.17. NIC had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 23.51%. The company had revenue of $134.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.81 million.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson raised NIC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on NIC in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NIC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NIC in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.40.

EGOV stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $27.45. 6,841 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 341,094. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.87 and a beta of 0.26. NIC has a 52-week low of $15.49 and a 52-week high of $27.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. NIC’s payout ratio is presently 46.75%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in NIC by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 297,069 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,821,000 after purchasing an additional 22,423 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in NIC by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 46,653 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in NIC by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 39,000 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in NIC in the 2nd quarter worth about $447,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in NIC in the 2nd quarter worth about $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.85% of the company’s stock.

NIC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. Its portals consist websites and applications that enable businesses and citizens to access government information through online channels, such as applying for a permit, retrieving government records, or filing a government-mandated form or report.

