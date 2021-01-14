Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) to Post $0.65 EPS

Brokerages expect that Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) will report earnings of $0.65 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Hub Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.54 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.76. Hub Group reported earnings per share of $0.84 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 22.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hub Group will report full-year earnings of $2.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.08 to $2.20. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $3.60. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Hub Group.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $924.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $878.85 million. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Hub Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Hub Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Hub Group from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Hub Group from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.25.

In related news, Director Charles R. Reaves sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total transaction of $226,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 59,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,353,331.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HUBG. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Hub Group by 4.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,672,188 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $284,716,000 after acquiring an additional 218,965 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hub Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,689,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its stake in Hub Group by 25.2% during the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 894,826 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,916,000 after acquiring an additional 180,286 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Hub Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,623,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Hub Group by 45.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 392,425 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,698,000 after acquiring an additional 122,557 shares in the last quarter. 82.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HUBG stock traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $59.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,798. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 24.61 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. Hub Group has a 12 month low of $36.51 and a 12 month high of $60.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.20.

About Hub Group

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, trucking, truck brokerage, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over long distances.

