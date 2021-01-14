Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.00 Million

Analysts predict that Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS) will announce sales of $9.00 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Genasys’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $9.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $8.89 million. Genasys reported sales of $8.78 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genasys will report full year sales of $46.58 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $46.36 million to $46.80 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $55.19 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Genasys.

Get Genasys alerts:

Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.24. Genasys had a net margin of 27.61% and a return on equity of 14.51%.

GNSS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 price target on shares of Genasys in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genasys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Genasys has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.50.

In related news, major shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 101,000 shares of Genasys stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.07, for a total transaction of $714,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel H. Mccollum sold 20,000 shares of Genasys stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total value of $129,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,500 shares in the company, valued at $209,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 208,616 shares of company stock worth $1,447,622 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GNSS. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Genasys in the third quarter worth about $64,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Genasys during the third quarter worth about $78,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Genasys by 108.3% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Genasys during the third quarter worth about $168,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genasys during the third quarter worth about $252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GNSS traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $6.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,743. The firm has a market cap of $225.57 million, a PE ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.63 and its 200 day moving average is $5.66. Genasys has a 1-year low of $2.01 and a 1-year high of $7.32.

Genasys Company Profile

Genasys is a global provider of critical communications solutions to help keep people safe. During public safety threats and critical business events, the Company?s unified platform of LRAD(TM) systems, Critical Communications as a Service software and integrated solutions provides a multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions and information before, during and after crisis situations.

Featured Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Genasys (GNSS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Genasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.