Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.74 Billion

Brokerages expect CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) to announce sales of $2.74 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for CSX’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.67 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.79 billion. CSX posted sales of $2.89 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, January 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CSX will report full-year sales of $10.51 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.43 billion to $10.56 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $11.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.94 billion to $11.70 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover CSX.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. CSX had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 22.83%. The business’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of CSX from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of CSX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $80.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of CSX from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of CSX from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of CSX from $91.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CSX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.78.

In other news, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 3,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.57, for a total transaction of $349,054.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,130,989.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its stake in CSX by 347.7% in the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 385 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new position in CSX in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in CSX in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in CSX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Summit X LLC purchased a new position in CSX in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSX stock traded down $1.25 on Wednesday, reaching $94.64. 4,679,219 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,199,939. The company has a market cap of $72.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $91.33 and a 200-day moving average of $80.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.73. CSX has a one year low of $46.81 and a one year high of $97.54.

CSX announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, October 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to buy up to 8.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

