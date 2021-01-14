Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) to Post $0.56 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) will post earnings of $0.56 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Bruker’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.63. Bruker posted earnings of $0.53 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Bruker will report full-year earnings of $1.33 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.26 to $1.40. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.85. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Bruker.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The medical research company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.11. Bruker had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 8.04%. The firm had revenue of $511.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BRKR. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Bruker from $47.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Wolfe Research upgraded Bruker from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Bruker in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Bruker from $47.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on Bruker from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bruker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.39.

Shares of NASDAQ BRKR traded up $1.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $59.37. The company had a trading volume of 5,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,680. The company has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a PE ratio of 57.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Bruker has a one year low of $30.78 and a one year high of $60.35.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. Bruker’s payout ratio is currently 10.19%.

In other Bruker news, Director Cynthia M. Friend sold 3,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.95, for a total transaction of $190,841.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,384 shares in the company, valued at $460,700.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Marc A. Kastner sold 1,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total transaction of $69,908.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $630,417.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,509 shares of company stock valued at $358,526 in the last quarter. 26.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BRKR. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Bruker by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 865 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Bruker by 73.8% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Bruker by 36.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,868 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP acquired a new stake in Bruker during the third quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Bruker during the third quarter worth approximately $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Bruker Company Profile

Bruker Corporation manufactures and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

