Zacks: Analysts Expect Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) to Announce $0.26 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) to report earnings per share of $0.26 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Shaw Communications’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.31 and the lowest is $0.23. Shaw Communications reported earnings of $0.23 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Shaw Communications will report full year earnings of $1.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.08. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.19. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Shaw Communications.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.06. Shaw Communications had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year.

SJR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Shaw Communications from $27.00 to $28.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Shaw Communications in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Shaw Communications from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Shaw Communications in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Shaw Communications from $29.50 to $28.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.88.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SJR. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Shaw Communications by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,276,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,054,000 after buying an additional 1,544,432 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 1,095.9% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,209,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,943 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Shaw Communications by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,009,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,383,000 after acquiring an additional 889,730 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Shaw Communications by 173.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,262,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,046,000 after acquiring an additional 801,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Shaw Communications by 125.9% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 779,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,394,000 after acquiring an additional 434,376 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SJR traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.69. 1,858,085 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,179,772. Shaw Communications has a 1-year low of $12.20 and a 1-year high of $20.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.87.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be given a $0.0741 dividend. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.26%.

About Shaw Communications

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.

