Zacks: Analysts Expect Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $130.00 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) will report sales of $130.00 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Power Integrations’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $129.99 million to $130.00 million. Power Integrations posted sales of $114.46 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Power Integrations will report full-year sales of $467.61 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $467.60 million to $467.62 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $526.08 million, with estimates ranging from $525.00 million to $527.35 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Power Integrations.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. Power Integrations had a net margin of 45.94% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The firm had revenue of $121.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on POWI shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Power Integrations in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.00.

In related news, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 50,000 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.26, for a total value of $3,263,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven Sharp sold 28,340 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.49, for a total transaction of $1,997,686.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,196,426.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 98,616 shares of company stock valued at $6,716,509. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Power Integrations by 101.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 89,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,948,000 after acquiring an additional 44,870 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Power Integrations by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 20,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 10,038 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Power Integrations by 54.0% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 64,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,578,000 after acquiring an additional 22,634 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Power Integrations by 93.7% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 4,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Power Integrations by 318.3% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 9,576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 7,287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.03% of the company’s stock.

Power Integrations stock traded down $1.93 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $94.83. 506,909 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 435,982. Power Integrations has a 12 month low of $38.57 and a 12 month high of $97.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.81 and a beta of 1.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is currently 49.44%.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current (AC) to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as LED lighting.

