Zacks: Analysts Expect Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Will Post Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) will post $0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Grocery Outlet’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.24 and the lowest is $0.21. Grocery Outlet posted earnings of $0.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Grocery Outlet will report full-year earnings of $1.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.53. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.23. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Grocery Outlet.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.27. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 3.09%. The company had revenue of $764.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.65 million.

GO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Grocery Outlet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Grocery Outlet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.92.

GO stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.47. The stock had a trading volume of 584,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 795,159. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.44, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of -0.40. Grocery Outlet has a twelve month low of $28.11 and a twelve month high of $48.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.26.

In related news, insider Thomas H. Mcmahon sold 24,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total value of $911,684.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 138,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,124,708.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director S. Macgregor Jr. Read sold 307,614 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $11,381,718.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 310,326 shares in the company, valued at $11,482,062. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 636,245 shares of company stock worth $24,510,278 over the last ninety days. 15.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Grocery Outlet during the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, frozen, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care products; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products.

