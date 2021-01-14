Zacks: Analysts Expect CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) Will Post Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) will announce earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for CTI BioPharma’s earnings. CTI BioPharma posted earnings of ($0.14) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that CTI BioPharma will report full-year earnings of ($0.69) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.74) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for CTI BioPharma.

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.15).

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CTIC. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of CTI BioPharma from $3.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Brookline Capital Management began coverage on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CTI BioPharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of CTI BioPharma from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTIC traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.32. The company had a trading volume of 15,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,708. CTI BioPharma has a 12 month low of $0.62 and a 12 month high of $4.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.56 million, a P/E ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.35.

In other news, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 2,000,000 shares of CTI BioPharma stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total value of $7,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTIC. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in CTI BioPharma during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in CTI BioPharma during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Caxton Corp increased its position in CTI BioPharma by 596.4% during the 3rd quarter. Caxton Corp now owns 4,313,617 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,694,157 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in CTI BioPharma by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 8,195 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.45% of the company’s stock.

About CTI BioPharma

CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States. It develops pacritinib, an investigational oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

