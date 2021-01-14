Zacks: Analysts Anticipate NetSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) Will Post Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that NetSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.19 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for NetSTREIT’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.18 and the highest is $0.21. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that NetSTREIT will report full-year earnings of $0.66 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.69. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.13. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow NetSTREIT.

Get NetSTREIT alerts:

NetSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.27).

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NetSTREIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of NetSTREIT in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Truist reduced their price target on shares of NetSTREIT from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of NetSTREIT in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of NetSTREIT in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.25.

Shares of NTST opened at $17.04 on Thursday. NetSTREIT has a 1 year low of $16.75 and a 1 year high of $19.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from NetSTREIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp purchased a new position in NetSTREIT in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,202,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new position in NetSTREIT in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,565,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in NetSTREIT in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,450,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in NetSTREIT in the third quarter valued at approximately $863,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of NetSTREIT during the third quarter worth approximately $264,000. Institutional investors own 7.51% of the company’s stock.

About NetSTREIT

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

Further Reading: Buy Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NetSTREIT (NTST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NetSTREIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetSTREIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.