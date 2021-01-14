Zacks: Analysts Anticipate LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $810.76 Million

Analysts expect that LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) will post $810.76 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for LGI Homes’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $747.52 million and the highest is $874.00 million. LGI Homes reported sales of $605.65 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 33.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LGI Homes will report full-year sales of $2.28 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.22 billion to $2.34 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.53 billion to $2.55 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for LGI Homes.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $534.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.10 million. LGI Homes had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 24.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LGIH shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of LGI Homes from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of LGI Homes from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of LGI Homes in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of LGI Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. LGI Homes has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.86.

NASDAQ:LGIH opened at $98.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 12.91, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $107.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.59. LGI Homes has a 12-month low of $33.00 and a 12-month high of $132.98.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LGIH. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in LGI Homes by 100.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,813,000 after purchasing an additional 31,761 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in LGI Homes by 201.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 2,013 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in LGI Homes by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,422,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,261,000 after acquiring an additional 62,704 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in LGI Homes by 112.4% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in LGI Homes in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,145,000. 80.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes in the United States. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached and attached homes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. As of March 31, 2020, it owned 113 communities. The company serves in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, Nevada, and West Virginia.

