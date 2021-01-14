Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) to Post -$0.67 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) to report earnings of ($0.67) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Insmed’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.54) and the lowest is ($0.79). Insmed posted earnings per share of ($0.59) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Insmed will report full-year earnings of ($2.64) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.79) to ($2.49). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($2.64) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.40) to ($2.28). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Insmed.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.04). Insmed had a negative net margin of 145.14% and a negative return on equity of 79.58%. The company had revenue of $43.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.68) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on INSM shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Insmed from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Insmed in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Insmed in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Insmed in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Insmed from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.40.

Shares of INSM stock traded up $0.35 on Monday, hitting $36.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 934,062. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 7.95 and a quick ratio of 7.43. Insmed has a fifty-two week low of $12.09 and a fifty-two week high of $42.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.99 and a beta of 2.45.

In related news, CEO William Lewis sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total transaction of $6,806,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,787 shares in the company, valued at $4,416,651.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christine A. Pellizzari sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.28, for a total transaction of $1,028,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 94,348 shares in the company, valued at $3,234,249.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 250,000 shares of company stock worth $8,625,800 over the last three months. 4.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Insmed by 181.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Insmed by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 284,255 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,136,000 after acquiring an additional 49,161 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Insmed by 4.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 575,328 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,845,000 after buying an additional 22,894 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Insmed by 325.4% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Insmed by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 671,587 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,496,000 after acquiring an additional 114,371 shares in the last quarter.

Insmed

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

