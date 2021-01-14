Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLTO) to Announce -$0.81 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLTO) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.81) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Galecto’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.17) and the highest is ($0.45). The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Galecto will report full-year earnings of ($3.30) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.35) to ($3.25). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($2.65) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.85) to ($2.45). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Galecto.

Get Galecto alerts:

Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 10th. The company reported ($55.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($54.66).

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GLTO. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Galecto in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Galecto in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Galecto in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of Galecto stock traded down $0.33 on Thursday, hitting $12.86. The stock had a trading volume of 285 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,758. Galecto has a one year low of $11.57 and a one year high of $17.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.92.

Galecto Company Profile

Galecto, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops molecules for the treatment of fibrosis, cancer, inflammation, and other related diseases. The company's lead product candidate is GB0139, an inhaled inhibitor of galectin-3 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of severe fibrotic lung diseases, such as idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a life-threatening progressive fibrotic disease of the lung.

See Also: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Galecto (GLTO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Galecto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galecto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.