Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $115.15 Million

Equities analysts expect Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) to report $115.15 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Five9’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $115.40 million and the lowest is $114.87 million. Five9 posted sales of $92.26 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 24.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Five9 will report full year sales of $422.16 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $421.89 million to $422.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $498.70 million, with estimates ranging from $496.71 million to $500.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Five9.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.09. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 0.40% and a negative net margin of 8.54%. The company had revenue of $112.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FIVN shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Five9 from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Five9 from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub lowered Five9 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley raised Five9 from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $150.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Five9 from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.53.

In other news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.02, for a total transaction of $882,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 268,262 shares in the company, valued at $39,439,879.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 2,984 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.35, for a total transaction of $436,708.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 108,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,910,732.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,125 shares of company stock worth $11,507,675. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Five9 during the third quarter worth about $1,788,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Five9 by 55.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,307 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 2,967 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management acquired a new stake in Five9 in the third quarter valued at about $404,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Five9 by 23.5% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in Five9 by 17.6% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 9,601 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Five9 stock traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $173.69. 627,658 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 598,258. Five9 has a 1 year low of $52.51 and a 1 year high of $187.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $166.74 and its 200 day moving average is $138.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 9.32 and a current ratio of 9.32. The firm has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a PE ratio of -327.71 and a beta of 0.45.

About Five9

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for digital engagement channels between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

