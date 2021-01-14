Zacks: Analysts Anticipate BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) to Announce -$0.87 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) will announce ($0.87) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for BioXcel Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.06) and the highest is ($0.56). BioXcel Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.45) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 93.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioXcel Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($3.83) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.01) to ($3.45). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($3.88) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.28) to ($2.24). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow BioXcel Therapeutics.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.27).

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BTAI. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 28th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.43.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in BioXcel Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 42,150.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in BioXcel Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in BioXcel Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $95,000. 48.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BTAI stock traded up $3.71 on Monday, hitting $54.57. The company had a trading volume of 15,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 841,310. BioXcel Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $13.77 and a 12-month high of $71.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.24 and a beta of 1.31.

About BioXcel Therapeutics

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on novel artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of dexmedetomidine for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers, and other solid tumors.

