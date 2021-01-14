Z Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:YAHOY) Short Interest Update

Z Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:YAHOY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a drop of 56.8% from the December 15th total of 20,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Z from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th.

Get Z alerts:

OTCMKTS YAHOY opened at $13.41 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.17. Z has a 52 week low of $5.15 and a 52 week high of $14.98. The stock has a market cap of $31.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.70 and a beta of 1.28.

Z Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in media and commerce businesses in Japan. The company's Media Business segment offers Internet-based advertising-related services, such as paid search, display advertising, and other advertising related services; information listing services; and other corporate services.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Receive News & Ratings for Z Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Z and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.