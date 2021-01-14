Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ) Trading Up 10.2%

Shares of Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ:YJ) were up 10.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.50 and last traded at $2.49. Approximately 1,382,792 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 24% from the average daily volume of 1,114,949 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.26.

A number of brokerages recently commented on YJ. Morgan Stanley cut Yunji from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yunji from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Yunji from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Yunji from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.34. The company has a market cap of $537.00 million, a P/E ratio of -62.25 and a beta of 1.23.

Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 26th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $157.11 million during the quarter. Yunji had a negative return on equity of 0.24% and a negative net margin of 0.96%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Yunji Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Yunji stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ:YJ) by 17,897.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,503 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 118,839 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.06% of Yunji worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 6.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Yunji Company Profile (NASDAQ:YJ)

Yunji Inc operates a social e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of product categories that cater various daily needs of users and their households, including beauty and personal care, household goods, cloths, food and fresh produce, computer and electronics, apparel, bags and cases, baby and maternity products, and home appliances.

