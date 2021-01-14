Yuma Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:YUMAQ) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Yuma Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:YUMAQ) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a drop of 65.2% from the December 15th total of 29,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:YUMAQ opened at $0.15 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $231,248.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.63. Yuma Energy has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $3.58.

About Yuma Energy

Yuma Energy, Inc focuses on the acquisition, development, and exploration for conventional and unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It has onshore properties located in central and southern Louisiana, and southeastern Texas; and operated and non-operated assets in south Louisiana, including Cameron, LaFourche, Livingston, St.

