Yuma Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:YUMAQ) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Yuma Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:YUMAQ) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a drop of 65.2% from the December 15th total of 29,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:YUMAQ opened at $0.15 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $231,248.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.63. Yuma Energy has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $3.58.
