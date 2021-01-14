YouGov plc (YOU.L) (LON:YOU) Insider Alex McIntosh Acquires 24 Shares

YouGov plc (YOU.L) (LON:YOU) insider Alex McIntosh acquired 24 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,065 ($13.91) per share, with a total value of £255.60 ($333.94).

Shares of LON YOU opened at GBX 1,077.50 ($14.08) on Thursday. YouGov plc has a twelve month low of GBX 300 ($3.92) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,095 ($14.31). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.20 billion and a PE ratio of 126.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 972.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 903.83.

YouGov plc provides online market research services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, the Nordic countries, the Middle East, Mainland Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three divisions: Data Products, Data Services, and Custom Research. The Data Products division offers syndicated data products, which are available to clients on a subscription basis.

