YouGov plc (YOU.L) (LON:YOU) Insider Alex McIntosh Acquires 24 Shares

YouGov plc (YOU.L) (LON:YOU) insider Alex McIntosh acquired 24 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,065 ($13.91) per share, with a total value of £255.60 ($333.94).
Shares of LON YOU opened at GBX 1,077.50 ($14.08) on Thursday. YouGov plc has a twelve month low of GBX 300 ($3.92) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,095 ($14.31). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.20 billion and a PE ratio of 126.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 972.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 903.83.
YouGov plc (YOU.L) Company Profile
Further Reading: Derivative
Receive News & Ratings for YouGov plc (YOU.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YouGov plc (YOU.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.