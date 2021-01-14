Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for Yelp in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now expects that the local business review company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.05. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Yelp’s FY2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The local business review company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.29. Yelp had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 1.64%. The company had revenue of $220.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Yelp from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Yelp from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Yelp to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Yelp from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Yelp from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.82.

YELP stock opened at $31.40 on Tuesday. Yelp has a twelve month low of $12.89 and a twelve month high of $37.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -184.70 and a beta of 1.44.

In other Yelp news, CEO Jeremy Stoppelman sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.55, for a total value of $12,220,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 528,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,134,677. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 1,146,830 shares of company stock worth $35,541,963 over the last quarter. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of YELP. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Yelp by 80.5% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 22,516 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 10,042 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Yelp by 3.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 34,185 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Yelp by 23.9% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 54,231 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 10,478 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Yelp in the third quarter worth $365,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in Yelp by 133.5% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 178,723 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $3,591,000 after buying an additional 102,184 shares during the period. 94.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, home and local services, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories.

