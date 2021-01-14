Yangarra Resources Ltd. (YGR.TO) (TSE:YGR) Price Target Raised to C$1.15 at ATB Capital

Yangarra Resources Ltd. (YGR.TO) (TSE:YGR) had its price objective hoisted by ATB Capital from C$1.00 to C$1.15 in a research report released on Monday, AR Network reports.

YGR has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Yangarra Resources Ltd. (YGR.TO) from a hold rating to a speculative buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$0.60 to C$1.25 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Yangarra Resources Ltd. (YGR.TO) from C$0.50 to C$0.45 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Yangarra Resources Ltd. (YGR.TO) from C$0.75 to C$0.90 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James set a C$0.80 price target on shares of Yangarra Resources Ltd. (YGR.TO) and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, CIBC cut shares of Yangarra Resources Ltd. (YGR.TO) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$1.36.

Shares of TSE:YGR opened at C$0.90 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.02. The firm has a market capitalization of C$76.84 million and a PE ratio of 0.01. Yangarra Resources Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$0.00 and a twelve month high of C$1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.60.

Yangarra Resources Ltd. (YGR.TO) (TSE:YGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$18.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$22.30 million. Analysts anticipate that Yangarra Resources Ltd. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Yangarra Resources Ltd. (YGR.TO) news, Director Neil M. Mackenzie bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.45 per share, with a total value of C$44,910.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,030,867 shares in the company, valued at C$462,962.37. Also, Senior Officer Alan Glessing James bought 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.69 per share, with a total value of C$51,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 365,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$252,445.47. In the last three months, insiders acquired 275,000 shares of company stock valued at $141,660.

Yangarra Resources Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. It holds interests in approximately 136 sections located to the north of the town of Rocky Mountain House, Alberta. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

