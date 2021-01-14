Yan Chao (Hunter) Guo Acquires 1,200,000 Shares of Vango Mining Limited (VAN.AX) (ASX:VAN) Stock

Vango Mining Limited (VAN.AX) (ASX:VAN) insider Yan Chao (Hunter) Guo acquired 1,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.08 ($0.06) per share, for a total transaction of A$92,400.00 ($66,000.00).

Yan Chao (Hunter) Guo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 22nd, Yan Chao (Hunter) Guo bought 5,440,000 shares of Vango Mining Limited (VAN.AX) stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.07 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of A$359,040.00 ($256,457.14).

The company has a 50 day moving average of A$0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Vango Mining Limited explores for and develops gold deposits in Australia. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Maymia gold project located in the Yilgarn block of Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Ord River Resources Limited and changed its name to Vango Mining Limited in November 2014.

