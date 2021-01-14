Xtrackers J.P. Morgan ESG Emerging Markets Sovereign ETF (NYSEARCA:ESEB) Shares Down 0.2%

Xtrackers J.P. Morgan ESG Emerging Markets Sovereign ETF (NYSEARCA:ESEB) shares dropped 0.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $21.84 and last traded at $22.02. Approximately 4,024 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 6,440 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.06.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.07.

Featured Article: No Load Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Xtrackers J.P. Morgan ESG Emerging Markets Sovereign ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xtrackers J.P. Morgan ESG Emerging Markets Sovereign ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.